  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-26 am EDT
4.763 CHF   -0.52%
01:14aCredit Suisse Sinks Deep to Q3 Loss on $3.7 Billion Hit From Strategic Overhaul
MT
01:08aCredit Suisse To Divest Majority of Securitized Products Segment to Apollo-led Group Amid Strategic Review
MT
01:07aMarketmind: Sinking feeling
RE
Credit Suisse : The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG proposes two share capital increases to further strengthen the Group's capital base and support its new strategic direction

10/27/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Due to legal restrictions, the announcement on the following page is only addressed to, and directed at, persons who reside outside of Canada, Australia, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic Of China, South Africa, Japan, USA and any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to receive or view these materials. Please click "Accept" only if you confirm that you reside outside of Canada, Australia, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic Of China, South Africa, Japan, USA and any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to receive or view these materials. Otherwise you must click "Decline" which will direct you to the Media page.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 05:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01:14aCredit Suisse Sinks Deep to Q3 Loss on $3.7 Billion Hit From Strategic Overhaul
MT
01:08aCredit Suisse To Divest Majority of Securitized Products Segment to Apollo-led Group Am..
MT
01:07aMarketmind: Sinking feeling
RE
01:04aCredit Suisse : The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG proposes two share capita..
PU
12:58aCredit Suisse posts Q3 loss of 4 billion Swiss francs
RE
12:58aCredit Suisse says to raise 4 billion francs of capital
RE
12:54aCredit Suisse : Media Release 3Q22
PU
12:54aCredit Suisse : unveils new strategy and transformation plan
PU
12:54aCredit Suisse : enters into a framework agreement to transfer a significant portion of its..
PU
12:54aCredit Suisse : Presentation for analysts and investors 3Q22
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 16 318 M 16 552 M 16 552 M
Net income 2022 -2 712 M -2 751 M -2 751 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,67x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 12 435 M 12 614 M 12 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,76 CHF
Average target price 5,74 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-46.03%12 614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934