Credit Suisse : U.S. Treasury's cash drawdown - and why markets care

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is due to run
down a $1.6 trillion bank account at the Federal Reserve as
government spending ramps up in the months ahead - a move some
analysts warn may crush short-term money rates further and flood
financial markets with cash.
The Treasury said recently it would halve its
extraordinarily large balance at the so-called Treasury General
Account (TGA) by April and cut it to $500 billion by the end of
June.
Here's what's involved and its potential fallout:
1/WHAT IS THE TGA AND HOW DOES IT WORK?
The U.S. government runs most of its day-to-day business
through the TGA - managed by the New York Fed and into which
flow tax receipts and proceeds from the sale of Treasury debt.
When citizens or businesses receives a government cheque,
they deposit it at their commercial bank, which presents it to
the Fed. The Fed then debits the Treasury's account and credits
the bank's account at the Fed - increasing its reserve balance.
The TGA sits on the Fed's balance sheet as a liability,
along with notes, coins and bank reserves.
But the Fed's liabilities must match its assets. So a drop
in the TGA must see a rise in bank reserves and vice versa. Last
year's reserves drain was masked by the Fed's $3 trillion in
asset purchases.
But when cash flows leaves the TGA, bank reserves rise -
potentially increasing lending or investment in the wider
economy or markets.
That's why the government usually keeps TGA balances low.
Today's balance is more than four times year ago-levels. In the
past four years, it has rarely surpassed $400 billion and prior
to 2016, it never exceeded $251 billion.
2/WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOUT TGA NOW?
The TGA balance soared in 2020 because the Treasury ramped
up borrowing to pay for an expected $1 trillion-plus in pandemic
relief. But as stimulus was approved only in December, the
accumulated monies were not all spent.
This year, it plans to run down the balance, slashing
first-quarter borrowing plans to a quarter of initial estimates
.
That may send what Credit Suisse dubbed a "tsunami" of cash
into depositary bank reserves.
What's more, less Treasury borrowing is seen impacting its
main funding avenue of recent years - T-bills and cash
management bills, cash-like securities banks use as collateral
for repo borrowing and hedging derivative trades.
"Fewer bills mean more cash looking for a home in liquidity
land," JPMorgan said, adding: "U.S. money market and short term
debt market participants are knee deep in liquidity."
3/SO IT'S A MONEY MARKET ISSUE?
Money market imbalances have a habit of spilling over.
Even before the TGA rundown, U.S. banks are awash with cash.
The Fed is buying securities worth $120 billion from them each
month, aggregate household savings are $1 trillion above
pre-COVID levels, and money-market funds are brimming, with
assets $700 billion above pre-pandemic levels.
In short, the M2 money supply aggregate is growing at an
annual 26% rate.
Citi's global strategist Matt King reckons the rundown of
the Treasury's account will effectively triple the amount of
bank reserves created by the Fed's asset purchase scheme each
month.
He noted a "surfeit of liquidity and a lack of places to put
it - hence the rally in short-rates to almost zero, with the
risk of their going negative and the complete lack of bids in
recent New York Fed repo operations".
One-year and six-month yields have halved since the end of
2020 to six basis points (bps) and four bps respectively -
contrasting with rising 10- and 30-year borrowing costs.
Negative yields could see cash flee money market funds for
other assets - longer-dated bonds, equities, commodities and so
on, further inflating bubble-like markets.
And if relative 'real', inflation-adjusted Treasury yields
fall, it could weaken the dollar sharply - meaning that "at the
global level the TGA effect will indeed prove highly
significant", King added.
4/SHOULD WE WORRY ABOUT ASSET BUBBLES?
Some such as King see clear risks.
Banks too don't always welcome huge reserves. JPM for
instance, saw deposit inflows rise 35% year on year in the
fourth quarter and fears being slapped with an increase in the
minimum capital it's required to hold as a globally systemic
bank.
But JPM market strategists say overall liquidity won't much
be affected by adding another $1.1 trillion to a system flush
with $3.2 trillion in reserves, with effects limited to money
markets or short-dated debt.
TD Securities analysts agreed, noting: "Reserves themselves
don't translate to equities. What matters for broader markets is
QE and fiscal stimulus rather than growth in reserves."
They argue the Fed can address falling T-bill yields or
overnight interbank rates by hiking the IOER - the interest it
pays banks for holding reserves above the required minimum.
And if Congress does approve President Joe Biden's $1.9
trillion spending plan, Treasury borrowing will rise again,
easing the T-bill shortage.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Mike Dolan and Mark
Potter)