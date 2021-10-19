Credit Suisse : U.S. says Credit Suisse to pay $475 mln to resolve Mozambican scandal charges

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has
agreed to pay nearly $475 million to American and British
authorities to resolve charges in connection with Mozambican
bond offerings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
on Tuesday.
The charges centered on the Zurich-based bank's role in a $2
billion scandal involving government-guaranteed loans. The SEC
said Credit Suisse fraudulently misled investors and violated
U.S. bribery laws in a scheme involving two bond offerings and a
syndicated loan that raised funds on behalf of state-owned
entities in Mozambique.
The resolution is the latest development in the multi-year
scandal for the bank. Mozambique is also suing Credit Suisse and
shipbuilder Privinvest in London's High Court over $2 billion in
government-guaranteed loans raised in 2013 and 2014, a hefty
chunk of which went missing.
A London-based subsidiary of Russian bank VTB also
agreed to pay more than $6 million to settle SEC charges.
Separately on Tuesday, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory
Authority FINMA said it is concluding its enforcement
proceedings against Credit Suisse, saying the bank seriously
violated the organizational requirements and the U.S. Anti-Money
Laundering Act (AMLA) reporting obligations in connection with
loans it made to state-owned companies in Mozambique in 2013.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington, Kanishka Singh in
Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Will Dunham)