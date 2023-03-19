Credit Suisse Will Continue Operating in Singapore, MAS Says

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Credit Suisse Group AG Will continue operating in Singapore with no interruptions or restrictions following UBS Group AG's announced takeover of the Swiss bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Monday.

Customers of Credit Suisse will continue to have full access to their accounts, and Credit Suisse's contracts with counterparties remain in force, Singapore's central bank said in a statement. UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse isn't expected to affect the stability of Singapore's banking system, the MAS said.

The MAS has been in close touch with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and was briefed by FINMA earlier Monday on the details of the takeover, Singapore's central bank said. The MAS will stay in close contact with FINMA, CS and UBS as the takeover is carried out, to facilitate an orderly transition, including addressing any effects on employment, the central bank said.

Singapore's central bank will continue to monitor closely the domestic financial system and international developments, and it is ready to offer liquidity via its suite of facilities to ensure that Singapore's financial system stays stable and financial markets continue to function in an orderly manner, the MAS said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-23 2231ET