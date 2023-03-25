Credit Suisse accessed billions in liquidity last weekend - finance minister

ZURICH, March 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse
tapped the Swiss National Bank for "a large multi-billion
amount" last weekend to secure its liquidity, the country's
finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF
on Saturday.
The troubled Swiss bank had said last week it intended to
borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the country's central
bank to boost its liquidity.
"Last weekend, a large multi-billion amount was withdrawn by
Credit Suisse for liquidity protection," Keller-Sutter said.
She said this was because customers had again withdrawn
money, but also because counterparties were demanding guarantees
when they are doing business with the bank.
Keller-Sutter said "it is to be assumed" that the figure was
above 50 billion Swiss francs ($54.35 billion), but said the
Swiss National Bank had the exact number.
"The important thing is that the situation has stabilised,"
she said.
Last Sunday, UBS agreed to buy its rival Credit
Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and agreed
to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in a merger
engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent more market turmoil
in global banking.
($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Noele Illien
Editing by Jane Merriman)