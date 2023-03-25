Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:21 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.7592 CHF   -5.19%
04:42pCredit Suisse accessed billions in liquidity last weekend - finance minister
RE
09:27aSwiss finance minister defends rushed banking takeover
RE
07:01aUBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger: newspaper
RE
Credit Suisse accessed billions in liquidity last weekend - finance minister

03/25/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
ZURICH, March 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for "a large multi-billion amount" last weekend to secure its liquidity, the country's finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Saturday.

The troubled Swiss bank had said last week it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the country's central bank to boost its liquidity.

"Last weekend, a large multi-billion amount was withdrawn by Credit Suisse for liquidity protection," Keller-Sutter said.

She said this was because customers had again withdrawn money, but also because counterparties were demanding guarantees when they are doing business with the bank.

Keller-Sutter said "it is to be assumed" that the figure was above 50 billion Swiss francs ($54.35 billion), but said the Swiss National Bank had the exact number.

"The important thing is that the situation has stabilised," she said.

Last Sunday, UBS agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent more market turmoil in global banking.

($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.05% 0.61044 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.02% 1.12466 Delayed Quote.0.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.02% 0.6685 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.01% 0.133897 Delayed Quote.0.36%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.19% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-72.53%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.11% 13.23 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.01% 0.98926 Delayed Quote.0.39%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.00% 11.7199 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.03% 0.011172 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.07% 0.7033 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.00% 0.57049 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.01% 0.011899 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 0.46% 4380 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6903 Delayed Quote.0.42%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.03% 0.088218 Delayed Quote.0.07%
UBS GROUP AG -3.55% 17.26 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.03% 0.9196 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 913 M 15 913 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 437 M -2 437 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 6,32%
Capitalization 2 992 M 3 260 M 3 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,76 CHF
Average target price 2,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-72.53%3 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
