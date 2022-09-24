Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:32 2022-09-23 am EDT
4.071 CHF   -12.40%
09:19aCredit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review - memo
RE
09/23Financial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/23TRENDING : FedEx Corp. to Raise Shipping Rates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review - memo

09/24/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.

The memo sent by Chairman Axel Lehmann and Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said a "heightened level of media and market speculation" regarding the review had raised questions among the bank's staff and clients.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Credit Suisse had sounded out investors about a possible capital raising as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.

Koerner was appointed chief executive in late July and ordered a review of the bank's operations, the second of its type in two years.

"When we launched our strategic review, we committed to an ambitious timeline whilst also making it clear that we would carry out a rigorous and diligent evaluation of all options for Credit Suisse," the note said.

"We want to establish a clear path for the bank that will strengthen our franchise for the long term. This process requires time and a significant effort from many parts of the organization."

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of largely exiting the U.S. market, two sources said. A bank spokesman said "Credit Suisse is not exiting the U.S. market."

The review's findings will be published on Oct. 27 when the bank releases its third-quarter earnings, said the memo, first published by Bloomberg News earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by David Holmes)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
09:19aCredit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review - memo
RE
09/23Financial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/23TRENDING : FedEx Corp. to Raise Shipping Rates
DJ
09/23MARKET CHATTER : Credit Suisse Reportedly Looking to Raise Fresh Capital; Shares Plunge
MT
09/23PUMP / DUMP #46 : The week's gainers and losers
MS
09/23European ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
09/23Credit Suisse Reportedly Looking to Raise Fresh Capital; Shares Down
MT
09/23CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
09/23FedEx needs to deliver on cost-cut plan as investor patience wanes -analysts
RE
09/23European shares routed as recession worries heighten
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 476 M 16 798 M 16 798 M
Net income 2022 -2 482 M -2 531 M -2 531 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,54x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 10 628 M 10 836 M 10 836 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,07 CHF
Average target price 6,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-54.11%10 836
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592