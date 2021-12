De Ferrari has also been appointed as interim CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, the bank said. Christian Meissner, CEO of the Investment Bank division, has been appointed as CEO of the Americas region.

Helman Sitohang and André Helfenstein have been appointed as CEOs of the Asia Pacific region and Switzerland regions, respectively. Mark Hannam has been named as Head of Internal Audit, the bank added.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)