Credit Suisse announces referral arrangement for Prime Services customers with BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse is pleased to announce that it has signed a referral agreement with BNP Paribas to support its Prime Services and Derivatives Clearing customers in their selection of alternative providers for such services, in order to ensure a smooth migration of their business, in the context of the recently announced exit from Prime Services activities.

Credit Suisse will support affected customers as they select alternative Prime Services providers of their choice. Should customers seek to benefit from the referral agreement between Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas, there will be a streamlined process in place to facilitate them obtaining Prime Services from BNP Paribas, under its terms.

Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 49,950 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Important information

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Disclaimer

