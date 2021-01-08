Credit Suisse : announces start of 2021 share buyback program

Detailed information on the share buyback can be found in the buyback notice which is available on the Share capital & statistics webpage.

Credit Suisse will acquire its own shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange subject to deduction of applicable Swiss federal withholding tax. The repurchased shares are expected to be cancelled by means of a capital reduction to be proposed at a future annual general meeting of shareholders.

As announced on October 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse approved a share buyback program of up to CHF 1.5 billion in 2021, with at least CHF 1.0 billion expected for the full year, subject to market and economic conditions.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 48,800 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. The composition of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse AG is the same as the composition of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

