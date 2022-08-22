Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
5.046 CHF   -3.89%
01:21aCredit Suisse Names New CFO, First Group COO in Latest Management Revamp
MT
01:15aCredit Suisse appoints Dixit Joshi as new CFO, Francesca McDonagh as COO
RE
12:56aCREDIT SUISSE : announces appointments to the Executive Board
PU
Credit Suisse appoints Dixit Joshi as new CFO, Francesca McDonagh as COO

08/22/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Monday named Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer from Oct. 1 and Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19, another top management reshuffle following the appointment of Ulrich Koerner as chief executive last month.

It also appointed Michael J. Rongetti as ad interim chief executive officer of the asset management division and said in a statement all three would report to Koerner.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 517 M 17 225 M 17 225 M
Net income 2022 -2 524 M -2 632 M -2 632 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,63x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 13 174 M 13 739 M 13 739 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,05 CHF
Average target price 6,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-43.12%13 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143