Credit Suisse appoints Fitzgerald, McCaffrey, Rima to asset management roles

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse announced
on Tuesday three senior appointments to its asset management
business, which will operate under a new organisational
structure from April 1.
The Swiss bank announced the new structure in November to
rein in its investment bankers and put money into wealth
management as it tries to curb a freewheeling culture that has
cost it billions in a string of scandals.
A spokesperson for Credit Suisse Asset Management said on
Tuesday the company had proceeded to two external hires and an
internal promotion.
Colin Fitzgerald joins from Invesco to become global
head of distribution, while Jo McCaffrey leaves PineBridge
Investments to take over as global head of product. Filippo Rima
is promoted internally to assume the role of global head of
investment, the spokesperson said.
The new global functions will help expand asset management
distribution capabilities, increase the footprint in Europe and
Asia and boost innovation at the intersection of investment and
distribution, the spokesperson said.
The new investment role will also help expand sustainable
investment offers.
Credit Suisse also announced some regional heads in the
division, and reiterated its ambition to have net new asset
growth of over 4% a year by 2024.
On Monday, Credit Suisse said its Private Banking
Switzerland would be part of its Swiss business from April 1
rather than part of the newly created wealth management unit.
