    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-04 am EDT
5.288 CHF   +1.69%
05:45pCredit Suisse at big risk from Credito Real bankruptcy - media
RE
03:29pCredit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says
RE
01:25pCeridian HCM Holding Expected to Build on Recent Momentum, Credit Suisse Says
MT
Credit Suisse at big risk from Credito Real bankruptcy - media

08/04/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is among the lenders owed the most money by embattled Mexican finance company Credito Real, which has begun bankruptcy proceedings for $2.6 billion in debts, a local business newspaper reported Thursday.

Private documents show that Credit Suisse is owed over $100 million by Credito Real, according to a report from Mexican business paper El CEO. That would be the largest debt Credito Real owes to a foreign bank, the report said.

Reuters was unable to confirm the El CEO report. Credit Suisse and Credito Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as media have reported that Credit Suisse was considering making sweeping cuts, and after Moodys rating agency downgraded the bank's unsecured debt ratings.

Mexico's national development bank, NAFIN, is owed the most of any entity, with $119 million in unpaid debts, according to El CEO. NAFIN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credito Real announced it was beginning bankruptcy proceedings in July after defaulting earlier in the year.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford. Edited by Michael Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 608 M 17 354 M 17 354 M
Net income 2022 -2 434 M -2 543 M -2 543 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,17x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 13 806 M 14 426 M 14 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,29 CHF
Average target price 6,23 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-41.39%14 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635