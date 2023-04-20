Credit Suisse bankers jostle for slim pickings at UBS sources

(Repeats April 19 story with no change to text)
UBS seeking to move quickly to cut jobs once merger closes
Few senior Credit Suisse bankers to secure jobs - sources
UBS may let go own underperformers - source
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse
Group AG's dealmakers, hoping to secure jobs after UBS Group
AG's rescue takeover, are struggling to dispel fears about a
culture clash and many will be disappointed, sources familiar
with the talks told Reuters.
UBS bankers over recent weeks have been meeting with their
counterparts at Credit Suisse in the world's biggest financial
centres, to move quickly on potential new jobs once the merger
is completed, four sources with knowledge of the talks said.
Only a very small number of Credit Suisse senior bankers who
have strong client relationships will be retained, said one of
the people, after early discussions described by another source
as "brutal".
Formal interviews will take place once the deal is
completed, two sources said.
UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
CULTURE CLASH
Credit Suisse in recent years took part in deals that UBS
perceived to be riskier, illustrative of a culture and a way of
handling business that could clash with UBS's, one source said.
What's more, UBS doesn't tend to lend to potential clients
as Credit Suisse has often done, a move that can persuade some
customers. That could make it harder for bankers to be as
successful if they move across to UBS, two of the sources said.
Since announcing the state-sponsored rescue of its
beleaguered smaller peer last month, UBS has said it plans to
scale back Credit Suisse's investment bank.
"There are clearly parts of Credit Suisse that have had a
bad culture," UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told reporters on March
29. "Primarily, that was focused on the investment bank…We need
to put everybody through a culture filter to make sure we don't
import something into the eco system that causes issues."
The Swiss state is providing UBS with a 9 billion Swiss
franc guarantee on potential losses from winding down the
investment banking business. The trading operations will be
managed in a separate non-core division, Kelleher has said.
As part of plans for the revamped investment bank, UBS is
also considering letting go its own underperforming bankers as
it hires top performers from Credit Suisse, two of the people
said.
Speaking with analysts on March 19, UBS executives said they
expect the deal to bring $8 billion in cost reductions by 2027,
$6 billion of which would come from cutting the number of full
time employees across the firms' operations.
U.S. PRESENCE
UBS and Credit Suisse, neighbours in their hometown of
Zurich, for decades have competed head-to-head for mergers and
initial public offerings across the world.
Credit Suisse employs about 17,000 across its investment
banking and trading operations, according to recent media
reports, while UBS has fewer employees, one of the sources said.
The banks don't publish the numbers.
UBS ranked 14th advising on mergers globally last year,
behind 11th placed Credit Suisse, according to data compiled by
Dealogic. In underwriting share sales, Credit Suisse also ranked
ahead of UBS, at no. 10 while UBS ranked 19th, the data shows.
Yet in the U.S., where UBS has been lagging Wall Street
peers, bringing in Credit Suisse bankers could provide an
opportunity to quickly bolster its presence, according to one of
the sources.
Credit Suisse grew its Wall Street business with the First
Boston merger in 1988, creating CS First Boston. The Swiss bank
doubled down on the U.S. in 2000 when it bought Donaldson,
Lufkin & Jenrette.
Credit Suisse was planning to revive the First Boston brand
by spinning off the investment banking operations into a
standalone business with veteran banker Michael Klein at the
helm. It had agreed to buy the investment banking business of M.
Klein & Company LLC, for $175 million.
Since the merger was announced, UBS has examined how to void
the contract with Klein in the cheapest way possible, reports
say.
That would give UBS the opportunity to pick the bankers it
wants to keep.
In addition to the U.S., the acquisition will allow UBS
to accelerate planned growth in Asia Pacific, and in certain
industries such as healthcare and technology, according to
another source.
UBS has been racing to complete the takeover by as soon as
the end of April.
