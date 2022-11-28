Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:31 2022-11-28 am EST
3.053 CHF   -2.79%
05:07aCredit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise
RE
04:46aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Persimmon to 'sell' from 'neutral'
AN
03:23aChina's COVID protests weigh on European shares
RE
Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

11/28/2022 | 05:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse bonds fell and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose on Monday following reports of fresh troubles at the Swiss lender.

Five-year credit default swaps widened 4 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 349 bps, the highest since at least early October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Bonds also came under pressure, with the additional tier 1 dollar-denominated issues down as much as 1.7 cent, hitting the lowest level since mid-October.

The head of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit said on Sunday that "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts."

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 708 M 16 597 M 16 597 M
Net income 2022 -4 347 M -4 593 M -4 593 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,66x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 10 215 M 10 794 M 10 794 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,32 CHF
Average target price 5,24 CHF
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-62.60%10 794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999