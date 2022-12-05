Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-05 am EST
3.034 CHF   +2.85%
01:45pCredit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
RE
11:51a"The outflows have stopped" Interview with Axel Lehmann, Chairman of Credit Suisse
MS
11:22aAfter Seesaw Opening, European Equities Little Changed in Monday Trading
MT
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF

12/05/2022 | 01:45pm EST
Axel Lehmann, chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, poses for a portrait at the lender's office in Singapore

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable."

"Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast on Monday.

Funds were also starting to return to the bank, he said, particularly in its Swiss home market.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 608 M 16 614 M 16 614 M
Net income 2022 -3 990 M -4 247 M -4 247 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,68x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 9 082 M 9 654 M 9 668 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,95 CHF
Average target price 5,09 CHF
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-64.87%9 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.64%396 452
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.90%289 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.18%205 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%175 054
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.70%151 407