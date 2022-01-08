Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/07 11:30:22 am
9.284 CHF   +0.09%
04:30aCredit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach - paper
RE
01/07McKesson Shares Higher After Credit Suisse Upgrade
MT
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach - paper

01/08/2022 | 04:30am EST
Antonio Horta Osorio, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, arrives at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, London

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is likely to be rebuked by the bank's board after an internal investigation found he breached COVID-19 rules a second time, Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Saturday.

The probe by Credit Suisse's legal team found the Portuguese banker attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in London last July without following Britain's quarantine rules, two sources told Reuters last month. This followed a breach of Swiss COVID-19 rules in November.

Horta-Osorio will not be removed, but will likely be rebuked in the coming weeks, Tages-Anzeiger said, citing informed sources.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the newspaper story when contacted by Reuters.

Horta-Osorio faces growing pressure within Switzerland over the incidents, while staff in London and New York are also upset about his conduct, the paper added.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 866 M 24 890 M 24 890 M
Net income 2021 -89,2 M -97,0 M -97,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,1x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 22 208 M 24 132 M 24 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,28 CHF
Average target price 10,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG4.64%24 132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 002
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.54%402 493
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%251 252
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.15%218 381
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.70%195 779