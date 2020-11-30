Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse : commercial property fund to liquidate amid big discount

11/30/2020 | 02:48am EST
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Credit Suisse Group global property fund will wind down against the backdrop of low trading volume and a discount of more than 20% to underlying assets due to market corrections triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swiss bank said.

"The fund management company has decided to liquidate the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Global, partly because of the trading discount that has arisen on the stock market," it said.

The properties held by the real estate fund are to be transferred to the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International in the first half of 2021, and the liquidation proceeds will be paid out to the investors, according to the bank.

Trading in the fund units on the SIX Swiss Exchange has been suspended with immediate effect, and the units are being delisted, the statement added.

"The fund's performance is no longer consistent with the fundamentally high location and asset quality of the underlying real estate portfolio", which consisted of 12 top-end commercial properties in America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, it said.

The Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International will acquire the properties, whose transfer value will be set by valuation experts and confirmed independently, the bank said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 027 M 24 391 M 24 391 M
Net income 2020 3 348 M 3 707 M 3 707 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 28 371 M 31 365 M 31 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,25 CHF
Last Close Price 11,72 CHF
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-10.61%31 365
HDFC BANK LIMITED12.15%107 171
US BANCORP-25.43%66 600
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-31.04%51 068
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-24.91%47 995
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-17.20%45 114
