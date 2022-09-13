Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:15 2022-09-13 am EDT
5.282 CHF   -0.97%
07:08aCREDIT SUISSE EXEC : Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings
RE
05:09aCREDIT SUISSE : Switzerland's Wage Inflation To Reach New Decade Peak In 2023
MT
04:49aBarclays Hires Credit Suisse Bankers Amid Plans For Private Banking Expansion In Africa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

09/13/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday.

"The Swiss bank is healthy and profitable. At the same time, we want to become more and more efficient, also to finance our investments," Andre Helfenstein, chief executive of Credit Suisse's Swiss bank, said in an interview with online media Finews.

"We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said.

Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

Helfenstein said Credit Suisse - which has been hit by a string of scandals - had seen its reputation suffer with many customers asking how so many problems could surface in a row.

But he said the Swiss bank had done a good job with solid profits last year and in the first half of 2022. Money inflows in wealth management showed Switzerland was still considered a safe haven and the business with corporate clients was also doing well.

Regarding Credit Suisse's work-from-home policy, he said he considered about 30% of work done from home as a good ratio for the Swiss bank.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Rachel More, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
07:08aCREDIT SUISSE EXEC : Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings
RE
05:09aCREDIT SUISSE : Switzerland's Wage Inflation To Reach New Decade Peak In 2023
MT
04:49aBarclays Hires Credit Suisse Bankers Amid Plans For Private Banking Expansion In Africa
MT
03:52aKPN Offers to Buy Back $600 Million of Outstanding 2073 Capital Securities
MT
09/12Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform, $39 Target After Meeting With Management
MT
09/12European ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Monday Trading
MT
09/12Russia CDS auction values defaulted sovereign bonds at 56.125 cents
RE
09/11Credit Suisse Board Members Propose Giving Senior Investment Bankers Stake in Unit
MT
09/09Brazil's Iguatemi buys rest of JK Iguatemi mall, launches share offering
RE
09/09Banks see strong demand for Citrix debt after discount -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 471 M 17 315 M 17 315 M
Net income 2022 -2 475 M -2 602 M -2 602 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,97x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 13 926 M 14 639 M 14 639 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,33 CHF
Average target price 6,13 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-39.88%14 639
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.85%353 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.72%283 403
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.11%172 698
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 709