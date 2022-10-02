Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-30 am EDT
3.976 CHF   +3.87%
02:49pCredit Suisse executives reassure investors after CDS spike -FT
RE
09/30Credit Suisse Reappoints Health-Care Investment Banker Nikhil Goel as Managing Director
MT
09/30Credit Suisse on Implications on the Near-Term Domestic PCLs Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse executives reassure investors after CDS spike -FT

10/02/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies above the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about its liquidity and capital position, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse credit default swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting, rose sharply on Friday in an indication of investor concerns, the newspaper said.

Credit Suisse five-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped 6 basis point to close to 247 bps on Friday, the highest level in at least 10 years, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed.

Credit Suisse CDS began the year at 57 bps.

The Financial Times said that a Credit Suisse executive denied reports that the bank had formally approached investors about potentially raising more capital, insisting that it was trying to avoid such a move with its share price at record lows and higher borrowing costs due to rating downgrades.

The Swiss bank's chief executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday that it has solid capital and liquidity.

The bank also said last month it was pressing ahead with a review that includes potential divestitures and asset sales.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Elisa Martinuzzi in London; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 469 M 16 781 M 16 781 M
Net income 2022 -2 461 M -2 507 M -2 507 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,40x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 10 380 M 10 577 M 10 577 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,98 CHF
Average target price 6,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-55.18%10 577
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.96%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.09%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489