Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations after securing banking license

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on
Monday it had opened a branch in Riyadh to offer wealthy Saudi
Arabian clients a greater range of financial services, after
obtaining a local banking license in 2019.
The bank, which has been offering investment banking, asset
management and other services in Saudi Arabia since 2005, will
now provide services such as lending, foreign exchange and
treasury products, account management and deposits, it said in a
statement.
Western financial institutions have been seeking
opportunities in Saudi Arabia since the government unveiled
plans to privatise state assets and introduced reforms to
attract foreign capital under its Vision 2030 programme to
reduce the economy's dependence on oil.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Susan Fenton)