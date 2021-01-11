Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations after securing banking license

01/11/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Monday it had opened a branch in Riyadh to offer wealthy Saudi Arabian clients a greater range of financial services, after obtaining a local banking license in 2019.

The bank, which has been offering investment banking, asset management and other services in Saudi Arabia since 2005, will now provide services such as lending, foreign exchange and treasury products, account management and deposits, it said in a statement.

Western financial institutions have been seeking opportunities in Saudi Arabia since the government unveiled plans to privatise state assets and introduced reforms to attract foreign capital under its Vision 2030 programme to reduce the economy's dependence on oil. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.41% 12.14 Delayed Quote.6.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.84% 55.46 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI -0.80% 51.909 Delayed Quote.5.70%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
03:26aCredit Suisse expands Saudi operations after securing banking license
RE
01:01aDaFa Properties Plans US Dollar Bond Offering Overseas
MT
12:17aROLLING WITH THE CHANGES : Bridgestone America's CEO on leadership now
RE
01/09Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
RE
01/08Financials Flat As Treasury Yields Continue To Climb -- Financials Roundup
DJ
01/08Credit Suisse Says Positive Developments in Healthcare 'Underappreciated'; To..
MT
01/08CREDIT SUISSE : announces start of 2021 share buyback program
PU
01/08MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday After Weak Jobs Report
MT
01/08Nasdaq, S&P 500 On Track For Records, While Dow Trails
DJ
01/08CREDIT SUISSE : to slide into red as it sets aside $850 million for U.S. litigat..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 139 M 24 939 M 24 939 M
Net income 2020 3 088 M 3 478 M 3 478 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,82x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 29 304 M 33 132 M 33 009 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,21 CHF
Last Close Price 12,10 CHF
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG6.14%33 132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.04%414 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.32%281 410
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%263 781
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%193 215
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%180 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ