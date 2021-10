ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group expects to take a third-quarter charge of $230 million after settling allegations of corruption surrounding $2 billion in loans to Mozambique, it said on Tuesday.

The case stems from loans Credit Suisse helped arrange between 2013 and 2016 to develop Mozambique’s coastal defenses, shipping fleet and tuna fishing industry. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jonathan Oatis)