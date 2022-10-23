Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-21 am EDT
4.579 CHF   -0.09%
Credit Suisse eyes $2 bln capital hike, convertible bonds - paper
RE
Exclusive-Credit Suisse U.S. asset manager draws interest from Janus, Blue Owl, others -sources
RE
Credit Suisse Group Sells 30% Stake in Energy Infrastructure Partners
MT
Credit Suisse eyes $2 bln capital hike, convertible bonds - paper

10/23/2022 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Embattled bank Credit Suisse is considering a capital increase of around 2 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) and the issue of convertible debt to help finance its turnaround plans, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing unnamed sources.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank is trying to draw a line under a string of scandals and losses. It is due to present details of its revamp, along with quarterly results, on Thursday.

Credit Suisse has been racing to sell assets to limit the amount of fresh capital it might have to raise from investors. But proceeds from asset sales alone would not cover the restructuring bill, the paper said.

"It comes down to a capital increase, probably in the region of 2 billion francs," it quoted a "source with access to the deliberations" as saying, citing reports that investors in the Gulf could provide the money.

Management was also considering issuing convertible bonds that would be used to cover losses if the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) demanded it or if its core capital ratio fell below a certain threshold.

The bank has insisted it has robust capital and liquidity, with a core capital ratio of 13.5% at the end of June.

Credit Suisse has said it was looking to scale back investment banking operations to focus even more on managing the wealth of rich clients.

The paper said it would likely shift the business of advising on mergers and acquisitions as well as leveraged finance into a new unit, perhaps with external investors.

Plans to cut around 5,000 jobs would cost less than many expected, the paper said, because hundreds of bankers would go via the sales of various businesses it was divesting.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined comment on the report.

($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 067 M 16 024 M 16 024 M
Net income 2022 -2 712 M -2 705 M -2 705 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,49x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 11 955 M 11 922 M 11 922 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,58 CHF
Average target price 5,74 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-48.39%11 922
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.66%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776