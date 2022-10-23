Credit Suisse eyes $2 bln capital hike, convertible bonds - paper

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Embattled bank Credit Suisse
is considering a capital increase of around 2 billion
Swiss francs ($2 billion) and the issue of convertible debt to
help finance its turnaround plans, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung
reported, citing unnamed sources.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank is trying to draw a line
under a string of scandals and losses. It is due to present
details of its revamp, along with quarterly results, on
Thursday.
Credit Suisse has been racing to sell assets to limit the
amount of fresh capital it might have to raise from investors.
But proceeds from asset sales alone would not cover the
restructuring bill, the paper said.
"It comes down to a capital increase, probably in the region
of 2 billion francs," it quoted a "source with access to the
deliberations" as saying, citing reports that investors in the
Gulf could provide the money.
Management was also considering issuing convertible bonds
that would be used to cover losses if the Swiss Financial Market
Supervisory Authority (FINMA) demanded it or if its core capital
ratio fell below a certain threshold.
The bank has insisted it has robust capital and liquidity,
with a core capital ratio of 13.5% at the end of June.
Credit Suisse has said it was looking to scale back
investment banking operations to focus even more on managing the
wealth of rich clients.
The paper said it would likely shift the business of
advising on mergers and acquisitions as well as leveraged
finance into a new unit, perhaps with external investors.
Plans to cut around 5,000 jobs would cost less than many
expected, the paper said, because hundreds of bankers would go
via the sales of various businesses it was divesting.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined comment on the report.
($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)