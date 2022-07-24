Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-22 am EDT
5.334 CHF   -1.88%
Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports
RE
07/22S&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Industrials as Earnings Beat Forecasts
MT
07/22Hidden Debts - Credit Suisse Obliged to Compensate Ematum Bondholders
AQ
Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports

07/24/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is considering how it could cut costs further after a dismal performance by the embattled bank in the past quarter, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing senior sources.

"The numbers are catastrophic," an unnamed senior banker told the newspaper, adding that staff morale is very low.

Managers and the board of directors are now discussing a new, large cost-saving plan, a second executive told the paper in an article published on Sunday.

"The cost structure is too large for the bank's revenue potential."

Credit Suisse has previously described 2022 as a "transition" year in which it is trying to turn the page on costly scandals that brought a near-total reshuffle of top management.

Discussions on the cuts are at an advanced stage, the paper said, though it is uncertain whether they will be announced when Credit Suisse reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment to Reuters on the newspaper report.

The bank warned in June that it would post a loss for the quarter, its third in a row.

The lender said then that it was aiming to accelerate cost-saving measures introduced as part of its reorganisation last November.

Analysts expect a reported net loss of 398 million Swiss francs ($414.02 million) for the quarter, Refinitiv data shows.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been hit by a string of costly scandals and the exit of Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after he flouted COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Among its woes was a $5.5 billion loss on the default of U.S. family office Archegos Capital Management and the shuttering of $10 billion of its supply chain finance funds.

($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 260 M 18 995 M 18 995 M
Net income 2022 161 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 95,6x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 13 634 M 14 183 M 14 183 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-39.88%14 183
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.17%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198