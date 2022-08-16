Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:27 2022-08-16 am EDT
5.476 CHF   +1.03%
03:22aLOCATIONAL QUALITY 2022 : Aargau down two places; Schaffhausen in competition with Lucerne
PU
03:09aChinese Regulator Postpones Credit Suisse Inspections on Staffing Woes
MT
02:39aHarbourVest Global Private Equity Boosts Credit Facility to $800 Million
MT
Summary 
Summary

Credit Suisse filed 18 insurance claims linked to Greensill funds

08/16/2022 | 07:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Tuesday its asset management arm had filed 18 insurance claims in respect of the frozen supply chain finance funds (SCFF) linked to Greensill.

The bank said in a document on its website it had filed 18 insurance claims for the Credit Suisse (Lux) Supply Chain Finance Fund and the Credit Suisse Nova (Lux) Supply Chain Finance High Income Fund with a corresponding exposure of approximately $2.2 billion.

It said its asset management arm had now filed insurance claims in respect of all the SCFF programs where there are insurable losses. Answering insurers' requests for information on the claims will take "some months", the bank said.

Together with the cash already distributed and cash remaining in the funds, the cash position as of July 29 was still equivalent to approximately $7.3 billion, or 73% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension, Credit Suisse said, the same level as in February.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 517 M 17 480 M 17 480 M
Net income 2022 -2 524 M -2 671 M -2 671 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,05x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 14 150 M 14 975 M 14 975 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,42 CHF
Average target price 6,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.91%14 975
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 287