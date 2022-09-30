Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2022-09-30
3.976 CHF   +3.87%
10:15aO2Micro International Enters Into Going Private Deal With FNOF Precious Honour; Shares Rise
MT
06:30aNike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
RE
06:00aEuropean Midday Briefing: Record Eurozone CPI Likely to Prompt Hawkish ECB Response
DJ
Credit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo

09/30/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Handout photo of Credit Suisse's new CEO Ulrich Koerner

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Friday and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank that is due to announce the outcome of a strategic review next month.

"I know it's not easy to remain focused amid the many stories you read in the media - in particular, given the many factually inaccurate statements being made. That said, I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank," he wrote, adding that he was unable to share details of transformation plans before Oct. 27.

The bank had said on Monday it was pressing ahead with its review that includes potential divestitures and asset sales.

Citing people familiar with the situation, Reuters reported last week that Credit Suisse was sounding out investors for fresh cash as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.

"We are in the process of reshaping Credit Suisse for a long-term, sustainable future - with significant potential for value creation. Given the deep franchise we have, with a long-standing focus on serving some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, I am confident we have what it takes to succeed," Koerner wrote in the memo.

Credit Suisse shares, which have fallen by more than half this year to touch record lows, gained 3.9% on Friday to close at 3.976 Swiss francs.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 469 M 16 808 M 16 808 M
Net income 2022 -2 461 M -2 511 M -2 511 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,23x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 9 994 M 10 199 M 10 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-56.85%10 199
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490