  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
0.8308 CHF   -5.95%
03/22Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman
RE
03/22Marketmind: What Powell giveth, Yellen taketh
RE
03/22Stocks, bond yields fall as Fed, with eye on inflation, signals pause
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse hires Southeast Asia wealth vice chairman

03/22/2023 | 10:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Credit Suisse office in London

Sydney (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it has hired private banker Kwong Kin Mun as its new vice chairman for Southeast Asia wealth management.

The embattled bank is being bought by rival UBS Group for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.27 billion) in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

Swiss regulators said it was necessary authorities took action as there was a risk Credit Suisse could have become "illiquid, even if it remained solvent" after a tumultuous period in which the share price tanked and deposits fell sharply.

In a statement from the investment bank, Kwong said "the sparks from the merger of two global leaders in wealth management will create enormous potential for clients and private bankers."

The UBS takeover is likely to result in major job cuts at Credit Suisse and the Swiss Bank Employees Association said on Monday staff reductions should be kept to a minimum.

Singapore-based Kwong spent 11 years at Deutsche Bank and 6 years at DBS Group Holdings previously, according to his LinkedIn profile.

($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.95% 0.8308 Delayed Quote.-68.04%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 33.5 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.09% 9.643 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.88% 5758.65 Real-time Quote.1.04%
UBS GROUP AG -3.71% 18.705 Delayed Quote.12.90%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 808 M 15 808 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 421 M -2 421 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,55x
Yield 2023 5,78%
Capitalization 3 274 M 3 544 M 3 544 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,83 CHF
Average target price 2,82 CHF
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-68.04%3 779
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
