    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:42 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.697 CHF   -24.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse inks central bank financing

03/16/2023 | 03:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were called to open higher on Thursday, reversing some, though no where near all, of Wednesday's brutal sell-off.

The banking sector remains the market focus, with investor confidence in the sector on precarious footing. Coming amid the - so far - mini-crisis, a European Central Bank interest rate decision also is due around midday.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 81.8 points higher, 1.1%, at 7,426.25 on Thursday. The blue-chip index tumbled 292.66 points, or 3.8% at 7,344.45 on Wednesday. It was among the FTSE 100's worst-ever trading days.

Credit Suisse, which ignited Wednesday's sell-off, announced Thursday that it would borrow almost USD54 billion from the Swiss central bank to reinforce the group after a plunge in its share prices.

The disclosure came just hours after the Swiss National Bank said capital and liquidity levels at the lender were adequate for a "systemically important bank", even as it pledged to make liquidity available if needed.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said the central bank loan of up to CHF50 billion, or USD53.7 billion, would "support...core businesses and clients", adding it was also making buyback offers on about USD3 billion worth of debt.

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders," Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said in the statement.

Credit Suisse, hit by a series of management scandals in recent years, saw its stock price tumble off a cliff Wednesday after major shareholder Saudi National Bank said it will not invest more in the group, citing regulatory constraints.

Shares in banking stocks across Europe, and New York as well, followed it lower.

Decent afternoon trading meant equities in New York avoided the size of decline seen in Europe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.9% on Wednesday and the S&P 500 down 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite actually rose 0.1%.

US regional banks struggled again, however, with First Republic Bank among the worst of the lot, down 21%.

In Tokyo on Thursday, the Nikkei 225 ended down 0.8%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 1.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.0% in late trade, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slumped 1.9%.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2071 early Thursday, up from USD1.2030 late Wednesday. The euro stood at USD1.0605, up from USD1.0538. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY132.92, up from JPY132.43.

The pound and euro struggled in the wake of the European banking sector woes, though the safe-haven yen rallied.

It was a similar story for oil and gold. Crude prices retreated, while gold was boosted by its safe-haven appeal. This reversed somewhat on Thursday, however.

Brent oil was quoted at USD74.22 a barrel early Thursday in London, up from USD72.03 late Wednesday. Gold was quoted at USD1,917.26 an ounce, down from USD1,934.17.

In Thursday's UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from Deliveroo, Rentokil, and Savills.

In the economic calendar, in addition to the ECB announcing its interest rate decision at 1315 GMT, there is also the weekly US unemployment insurance claims report at 1230 GMT.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.62609 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.31% 88.238 Delayed Quote.0.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.07% 0.61693 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRENT OIL -0.19% 74.32 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.16% 1.13831 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 160.408 Delayed Quote.2.73%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.23% 1.12148 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.20682 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.685565 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.05% 96.594 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.18% 0.67543 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.72673 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.25% 0.134611 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.07% 13.184 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
DELIVEROO PLC -4.66% 89.54 Delayed Quote.4.48%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 31874.57 Real-time Quote.-4.01%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.16% 140.895 Delayed Quote.2.70%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.06% 0.98513 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.06008 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -21.37% 31.16 Delayed Quote.-74.44%
FTSE 100 -3.83% 7344.45 Delayed Quote.1.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.26% 11.839 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011408 Delayed Quote.1.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.18% 1.607717 Delayed Quote.4.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.07% 0.011242 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.0121 Delayed Quote.0.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.20% 0.6983 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -4.69% 1056.74 Real-time Quote.4.33%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.05% 11434.05 Real-time Quote.6.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 81.899 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.23% 0.57263 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6162 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 27010.61 Real-time Quote.6.66%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.54% 0.012186 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -3.81% 1489.53 Real-time Quote.0.78%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.46% 6965.5 Real-time Quote.1.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.15% 3592.3 Real-time Quote.3.11%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.71% 3421.66 Real-time Quote.0.79%
SAVILLS PLC 0.35% 998 Delayed Quote.20.90%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.09% 0.6886 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.21% 0.087833 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK -2.73% 42.75 End-of-day quote.-15.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.18% 0.943334 Delayed Quote.0.20%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 132.911 Delayed Quote.2.95%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.25% 0.9286 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
WTI -0.50% 68.282 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.60%7 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400