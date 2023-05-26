Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:35 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.7844 CHF   -0.88%
01:29aCredit Suisse liquidity support from government should be soon repaid - minister
RE
05/25Pimco Mulls Legal Action to Recover Losses from Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout
MT
05/25UBS, Credit Suisse Faces Completion Delay as State Guarantee Talks Drag
MT
Credit Suisse liquidity support from government should be soon repaid - minister

05/26/2023 | 01:29am EDT
News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse should soon repay the emergency liquidity that the Swiss government gave the stricken bank to aid its rescue, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said in an interview published on Friday.

The country's biggest lender was given access to 200 billion Swiss francs - half of which was covered by government guarantees - as part of its state orchestrated rescue in March.

The bank has already paid back some of the 170 billion francs of loans, which included 100 billion francs in liquidity support from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

"I cannot answer about the part of the liquidity support that came from the SNB without a federal guarantee," Keller Sutter told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

"The liquidity assistance secured by federal guarantees currently amounts to 5 billion francs. I believe that that should be fully repaid soon."

The government had also made a profit of a bit more than 100 million francs from its support, Keller Sutter said, citing the commitment premium and from the risk premiums attached to the loans.

The minister welcomed an upcoming parliamentary investigation into Credit Suisse's collapse, saying it should have a broad mandate to look into the long-term causes of the bank's problems.

She also said there would be a shake-up of financial regulation and oversight in Switzerland.

"Nothing will not happen. I can already take a position on one point: the financial market supervisory authority, FINMA, certainly needs to be strengthened," she said.

"For example, through the authority to impose fines or even a senior management system, which is already in place in the Anglo-Saxon world. Today, it is legally almost impossible to hold anyone accountable for gross failure."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
