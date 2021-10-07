Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse : looks to recoup supply chain finance fund recovery costs

10/07/2021 | 06:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is looking to recoup the external costs it is incurring to recover money for investors in its insolvent supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

"The recovery work that (Credit Suisse Asset Management) CSAM is doing on behalf of fund investors inevitably incurs external expenses, which are being accrued. The majority of these external costs have not yet been passed on to investors," the bank said in a note to investors. "CSAM is fronting as much of this expense as possible and will seek to recoup the amount which has been incurred when appropriate."

The bank has said it expects to accrue around $145 million this year in recovery costs following the collapse of Credit Suisse's $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds in March. It has been working with advisers and external experts to help recoup the funds, some $7.0 billion of which had been recovered by end-September.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 506 M 24 272 M 24 272 M
Net income 2021 566 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 22 121 M 23 814 M 23 857 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
