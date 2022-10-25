Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-10-25 am EDT
4.684 CHF   -0.21%
Credit Suisse loses Australian equities sales head

10/25/2022 | 05:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's head of Australian equity sales, David Buttenshaw, has left the bank to join a boutique financial advisory firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Buttenshaw resigned on Monday to join Aitken Mount Capital Partners, the person said.

Aitken Mount Capital Partners declined to comment to Reuters on Tuesday.

Buttenshaw could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Buttenshaw had been with Credit Suisse since October 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had previously worked at Deutsche Bank and stock broker Bell Potter.

Credit Suisse has yet to name a replacement for his position.

The bank is being closely watched by global investors ahead of its third-quarter results on Thursday which will be accompanied by the outcome of a global review ordered by new chief executive Ulrich Koerner.

Buttenshaw's departure was first reported by The Australian Financial Review.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.04% 4.694 Delayed Quote.-47.09%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.55% 9.161 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 067 M 16 055 M 16 055 M
Net income 2022 -2 712 M -2 710 M -2 710 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,60x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 12 255 M 12 245 M 12 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,69 CHF
Average target price 5,74 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-47.09%12 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350