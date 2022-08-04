Credit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG is
discussing slashing thousands of jobs globally, Bloomberg News
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Hours after the news, Fitch Ratings cut Credit Suisse's
rating and kept a negative outlook for the bank, joining Moody's
Investors Service, which earlier this month had downgraded
Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
Credit Suisse has named restructuring expert Koerner as CEO
to scale back investment banking and slash costs to help the
bank recover from a string of scandals and losses.
The Swiss bank is expected to finalize plans over the next
couple of months and is examining inefficiencies in its middle
and back office, in addition to efforts to reshape its
investment bank, Bloomberg reported.
"We have said we will update on progress on our
comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter
earnings; any reporting on potential outcomes before then is
entirely speculative," a spokesperson for Credit Suisse said.
Fitch said it has cut Credit Suisse Group AG's long-term
issuer default rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+.
The rating agency said that a further restructuring plan
after the strategic review will give rise to material execution
risk, particularly if the restructuring requires material costs
given the bank's weak earnings generation.
Late in July, Credit Suisse reported a 1.59 billion Swiss
franc ($1.65 billion) second-quarter loss, badly missing market
expectations.
The bank has previously said it aimed to bring cost savings
forward, speeding up measures introduced as part of its
reorganisation in November targeting 1.0 billion to 1.5 billion
francs in annual structural cost savings by 2024.
The bank has been tightening controls after suffering
billions in losses via risk-management and compliance blunders.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Daniel Wallis)