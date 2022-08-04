Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-04 am EDT
5.288 CHF   +1.69%
03:29pCredit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says
RE
01:25pCeridian HCM Holding Expected to Build on Recent Momentum, Credit Suisse Says
MT
11:45aCredit Suisse Said to Mull Thousands of Job Cuts in Effort to Lower Costs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says

08/04/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG is discussing slashing thousands of jobs globally, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hours after the news, Fitch Ratings cut Credit Suisse's rating and kept a negative outlook for the bank, joining Moody's Investors Service, which earlier this month had downgraded Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse has named restructuring expert Koerner as CEO to scale back investment banking and slash costs to help the bank recover from a string of scandals and losses.

The Swiss bank is expected to finalize plans over the next couple of months and is examining inefficiencies in its middle and back office, in addition to efforts to reshape its investment bank, Bloomberg reported.

"We have said we will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings; any reporting on potential outcomes before then is entirely speculative," a spokesperson for Credit Suisse said.

Fitch said it has cut Credit Suisse Group AG's long-term issuer default rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+.

The rating agency said that a further restructuring plan after the strategic review will give rise to material execution risk, particularly if the restructuring requires material costs given the bank's weak earnings generation.

Late in July, Credit Suisse reported a 1.59 billion Swiss franc ($1.65 billion) second-quarter loss, badly missing market expectations.

The bank has previously said it aimed to bring cost savings forward, speeding up measures introduced as part of its reorganisation in November targeting 1.0 billion to 1.5 billion francs in annual structural cost savings by 2024.

The bank has been tightening controls after suffering billions in losses via risk-management and compliance blunders. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 608 M 17 354 M 17 354 M
Net income 2022 -2 434 M -2 543 M -2 543 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,06x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 13 806 M 14 426 M 14 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-41.39%14 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635