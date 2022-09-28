Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-28 am EDT
4.001 CHF   +0.93%
09/28Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo
RE
09/28MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 28, 2022
MS
09/28Swiss ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Sinks in September
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo

09/28/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Wang recently worked as the bank's head of China onshore wealth management.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.93% 4.001 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -3.17% 11.9 End-of-day quote.-34.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 469 M 16 807 M 16 807 M
Net income 2022 -2 461 M -2 511 M -2 511 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,43x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 10 446 M 10 660 M 10 660 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,00 CHF
Average target price 6,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-55.32%10 448
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.15%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.29%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.94%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050