Credit Suisse names Wang as China securities venture CEO - memo
09/28/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has named veteran banker Jing Wang as chief executive officer of its Chinese securities joint venture effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
Wang recently worked as the bank's head of China onshore wealth management.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)