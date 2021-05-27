Credit Suisse : 1Q21 Regulatory Disclosures

For purposes of this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Credit Suisse," the "Group," "we," "us" and "our" mean Credit Suisse Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. The business of Credit Suisse AG, the direct bank subsidiary of the Group, is substantially similar to the Group, and we use these terms to refer to both when the subject is the same or substantially similar. We use the term the "Bank" when we are only referring to Credit Suisse AG and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Abbreviations are explained in the List of abbreviations in the back of this report.
Publications referenced in this report, whether via website links or otherwise, are not incorporated into this report.
In various tables, use of "-" indicates not meaningful or not applicable.
Regulatory disclosures - subsidiaries 1Q21
3 Credit Suisse AG
- consolidated
6 Credit Suisse AG - parent company
11 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
- consolidated
13 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - parent company
Credit Suisse International
Credit Suisse Holdings
(USA), Inc.
Regulatory disclosures
In connection with the FINMA circular 2016/1 "Disclosure - banks", certain regulatory disclosures, including capital, leverage and liquidity metrics, for Credit Suisse subsidiaries are required. The following entities are contained within this document.
Credit Suisse AG - consolidated;
Credit Suisse AG - parent company;
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - consolidated;
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - parent company;p Credit Suisse International; p Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited; and p Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.
For certain prescribed table formats where line items have zero balances, such line items have not been presented.
Refer to "Capital management" and "Liquidity and funding management" in
- Treasury, risk, balance sheet and off-balance sheet in the Credit Suisse Financial Report 1Q21 for further information on capital metrics, risk-weighted assets, leverage metrics and liquidity metrics.
Refer to the "Pillar 3 and regulatory disclosures 1Q21" report for information on the Pillar 3 required disclosures, including risk-weighted assets, reconciliation requirements and other regulatory disclosures, such as capital, leverage and liquidity metrics, of Credit Suisse Group AG (Group).
Credit Suisse AG - consolidated
Swiss capital requirements and metrics
in %
end of 1Q21
CHF million
of RWA
Swiss risk-weighted assets
Swiss risk-weighted assets
302,522
-
Risk-based capital requirements (going-concern) based on Swiss capital ratios
Total 1
45,205
14.943
of which CET1: minimum
13,613
4.5
of which CET1: buffer
16,639
5.5
of which CET1: countercyclical buffers
63
0.021
of which additional tier 1: minimum
10,588
3.5
of which additional tier 1: minimum
2,420
0.8
Swiss eligible capital (going-concern)
Swiss CET1 capital and additional tier 1 capital 2
58,045
19.2
of which CET1 capital 3
42,545
14.1
of which additional tier 1 high-trigger capital instruments
11,765
3.9
of which additional tier 1 low-trigger capital instruments 4
3,735
1.2
Risk-based requirements for additional total loss-absorbing capacity (gone-concern) based on Swiss capital ratios
Total according to size and market share 5
43,261
14.3
Reductions due to rebates in accordance with article 133 of the CAO
(7,760)
(2.565)
Reductions due to the holding of additional instruments in the form of
convertible capital in accordance with Art. 132 para 4 CAO
(1,272)
(0.42)
Total, net
34,229
11.315
Eligible additional total loss-absorbing capacity (gone-concern)
Total 6
47,085
15.6
of which bail-in debt instruments
44,542
14.7
of which tier 2 low-trigger capital instruments
2,543
0.8
Rounding differences may occur.
The total requirement includes the FINMA Pillar 2 capital add-on of CHF 1,882 million relating to the supply chain finance funds matter. This Pillar 2 capital add-on equates to an addi- tional Swiss CET1 capital ratio requirement of 62 basis points.
Excludes tier 1 capital, which is used to fulfill gone-concern requirements.
Excludes CET1 capital, which is used to fulfill gone-concern requirements.
If issued before July 1, 2016, such capital instruments qualify as additional tier 1 high-trigger capital instruments until their first call date according to the transitional Swiss "Too Big to Fail" rules.
Consists of a base requirement of 12.86%, or CHF 38,904 million, and a surcharge of 1.44%, or CHF 4,357 million.
6 Amounts are shown on a look-through basis. Certain tier 2 capital instruments are subject to phase out through 2022. As of 1Q21, total eligible gone-concern capital was CHF 47,354 million, including CHF 269 million of such instruments.
Credit Suisse AG - consolidated
