Credit Suisse : 2021 | First Quarter 2021 (PDF)

General

This report as of March 31, 2021 for the Group is based on the revised Circular 2016/1 "Disclosure - banks" (FINMA circu- lar) issued by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA) on October 31, 2019. The revised FINMA circular includes the implementation of the revised Pillar 3 disclosure requirements issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in August and December 2019.

This report is produced and published quarterly, in accordance with FINMA requirements. The reporting frequency for each disclosure requirement is either annual, semi-annual or quarterly. This document should be read in conjunction with the Pillar 3 and regulatory disclosures - Credit Suisse Group AG 4Q20, the Credit Suisse Annual Report 2020 and the Credit Suisse Financial Report 1Q21, which includes important information on regulatory capital and risk management (specific references have been made herein to these documents) and regulatory developments and proposals.

Refer to "Pillar 3 and regulatory disclosures - Credit Suisse Group AG 4Q20" under credit-suisse.com/regulatorydisclosures for the annual qualitative disclo- sures required by the FINMA circular.

The highest consolidated entity in the Group to which the FINMA circular applies is Credit Suisse Group.

These disclosures were verified and approved internally in line with our board-approved policy on disclosure controls and pro- cedures. The level of internal control processes for these disclosures is similar to those applied to the Group's quarterly and annual financial reports. This report has not been audited by the Group's external auditors.

For certain prescribed table formats where line items have zero balances, such line items have not been presented.

Other regulatory disclosures

In connection with the implementation of Basel III, certain regulatory disclosures for the Group and certain of its subsidiaries are required. The Group's Pillar 3 disclosure, regulatory disclosures, additional information on capital instruments, including the main features of regulatory capital instruments and total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)-eligible instruments that form part of the eligible capital base and TLAC resources, G-SIB financial indicators, reconciliation requirements, leverage ratios and certain liquidity disclosures as well as regulatory disclosures for subsidiaries can be found on our website.