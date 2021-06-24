Credit Suisse : Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe - Bloomberg Law

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators who focus on
corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled
multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital
Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.
At least a part of the probe is being handled by the U.S.
Department of Justice's antitrust division, the report said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3dcAMed)
The Archegos blowup earlier this year cost big global banks
including Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and
Morgan Stanley more than $10 billion in losses.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)