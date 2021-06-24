Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse : Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe - Bloomberg Law

06/24/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

At least a part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3dcAMed)

The Archegos blowup earlier this year cost big global banks including Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and Morgan Stanley more than $10 billion in losses.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.81% 9.668 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.02% 574.1 End-of-day quote.5.34%
