Credit Suisse : CEO Gottstein earns less than predecessor Thiam

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Thomas Gottstein earned less than predecessor Tidjane
Thiam in his first year in the role, the bank's annual report
showed on Thursday, as the bank was hit in 2020 by a slew of
legal and impairment headaches and as bonuses were also impacted
by higher anticipated credit losses.
Gottstein, who became head of the bank last February after
Thiam's abrupt departure, was granted 8.53 million Swiss francs
($9.24 million) in total compensation.
Gottstein has been trying to move Credit Suisse on from a
string of bad headlines, spanning a spy scandal that ousted
predecessor Thiam to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund
investment. The recent collapse of around $10 billion of funds
related to British supply chain financier Greensill has put
fresh pressure on him.
His awarded pay compared to 10.7 million Swiss francs Thiam
was granted in his last full year at the bank. Thiam's pay had
been cut 15% that year.
The report on Thursday showed Thiam was not compensated for
the start of 2020.
"For 2020, no compensation payments were made to former
Executive Board members who left Credit Suisse, which was also
the case for 2019," the bank wrote in the report. "Further, no
payments were made to former Executive Board members pursuant to
non-compete arrangements."
Executives earned 12% less in total aggregate compensation
in 2020, the report showed, while the bank's overall bonus pool
fell 7% to 2.949 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9230 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke
Koltrowitz)