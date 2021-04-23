Credit Suisse : Determination of the conversion ratio for the two series of mandatory convertible notes whose placement was announced on April 22 as well as the subscription ratio of the rights in relation to Series B of the mandatory convertible notes

Determination of the conversion ratio for the two series of mandatory convertible notes whose placement was announced on April 22 as well as the subscription ratio of the rights in relation to Series B of the mandatory convertible notes

As discussed in the April 22 Release, for the Series B MCNs, Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders will be granted one Right for each registered share held after close of trading on April 27, 2021. The subscription ratio (that is, the number of Rights necessary to subscribe to one (1) Series B MCN of CHF 1,000 principal amount at the issue price of 100%) has been determined to be 2,713 Rights. As discussed in the April 22 Release, the Rights will, subject to certain limitations based on residency, be exercisable from April 28, 2021 until May 6, 2021 at 12.00 noon (CEST).

The MCNs' conversion ratio has been determined to be 23,121.38728 shares per CHF 200,000 principal amount in respect of the Series A MCNs and 115.60694 shares per CHF 1,000 principal amount in respect of the Series B MCNs, which in each case is equal to the CHF-denominated principal amount of one MCN of the relevant series divided by the conversion price, which has been determined to be CHF 8.65 in respect of each series. As discussed in the April 22 Release, the conversion price represents the average of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Credit Suisse Group AG's shares on April 22 and 23, 2021, less a discount of 5.0%. As a result of such determinations, the aggregate principal amount of Series A MCNs to be issued will be CHF 865 million and the aggregate principal amount of Series B MCNs to be issued will be CHF 891 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG today announces that it has determined the conversion ratio and conversion price for the two series of mandatory convertible notes ('MCNs'), the Series A MCNs and the Series B MCNs, whose placement was announced on April 22, 2021 in a separate press release (the 'April 22 Release') as well as the subscription ratio applicable to the preferential subscription rights ('Rights') further described in the April 22 Release to be granted to shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG in relation to the Series B MCNs.

