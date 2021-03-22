Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 07:28:01 am
12.118 CHF   -0.43%
07:13aCREDIT SUISSE  : FINMA chief to head up German financial watchdog BaFin
RE
06:26aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:25aSIEMENS ENERGY  : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : FINMA chief to head up German financial watchdog BaFin

03/22/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Chief Executive Branson attends a news conference in Bern

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mark Branson, the head of Switzerland's financial markets regulator FINMA, is to be named President of German financial watchdog BaFin, Germany's finance ministry said on Monday.

Current president Felix Hufeld is leaving BaFin at the end of the month after coming under pressure for failing to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse of the payments company Wirecard.

FINMA declined to comment. BaFin was not immediately available for comment.

Branson, who holds both Swiss and British nationality, ascended to the helm of FINMA in April 2014 after holding various positions there since 2010. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, SBC Warburg and UBS.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose ministry oversees BaFin, has responded to the Wirecard scandal by giving regulators more powers to spot and investigate misconduct.

Calls for Hufeld's resignation came to a head after BaFin in January reported one of its own employees to state prosecutors on suspicion of insider trading linked to Wirecard, shortly before the firm folded.

"Without a doubt Mark Branson has international experience, but the Swiss authority isn't considered especially strict," said lawmaker Fabio De Masi, a fierce critic of BaFin's role in the Wirecard saga.

He called on Branson to face a public hearing in the German parliament as the least that could be expected from the head of the regulator after the Wirecard scandal.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Michael Nienaber and Christian Kraemer; Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields, and Rene Wagner; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.25% 12.135 Delayed Quote.6.75%
WIRECARD AG 0.55% 0.3811 Delayed Quote.21.44%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
07:13aCREDIT SUISSE  : FINMA chief to head up German financial watchdog BaFin
RE
06:26aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:25aSIEMENS ENERGY  : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:28aCREDIT SUISSE  : Strikes R&D Partnership with University of St.Gallen
MT
04:50aMaldives hires banks for dollar-denominated Islamic bonds sale - document
RE
03:37aFRAPORT AG  : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
03:11aMARKET CHATTER : 500 Swiss Investors Involved in Credit Suisse Suspended Supply ..
MT
03:03aCREDIT SUISSE  : and the University of St.Gallen enter into a partnership to str..
PU
03:02aMARKET CHATTER : Credit Suisse Faces Lawsuits From Investors in Suspended Greens..
MT
02:18aSTMICRO  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 974 M 23 725 M 23 725 M
Net income 2021 3 398 M 3 669 M 3 669 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 29 283 M 31 482 M 31 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,51 CHF
Last Close Price 12,17 CHF
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lydie Hudson Chief Compliance & Regulatory Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG6.75%31 033
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.09%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.12%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.68%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ