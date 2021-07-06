Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Qatar fund holds 6% Credit Suisse stake due to convertible notes -filing

07/06/2021 | 02:40am EDT
DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) stake in Credit Suisse is 6%, higher than earlier estimated, after it subscribed to two convertible notes, which will be converted into shares later this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows the Qatari fund was among the investors who subscribed to Credit Suisse's capital raising in April when the Swiss lender issued mandatory convertible notes.

Stock exchange data still shows QIA's stake of 4.84%, however the stake rises to 6.01% if the convertibles are taken into account, the new filing shows.

Credit Suisse in April said the mandatory convertible notes will be converted upon six month maturity, but they could be subject to early conversion upon the occurrence of certain events.

Credit Suisse has raised capital, halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos and suspending funds linked to Greensill. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 079 M 26 157 M 26 157 M
Net income 2021 1 178 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 24 962 M 27 066 M 27 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,72 CHF
Average target price 11,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-14.70%27 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066