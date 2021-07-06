Credit Suisse : Qatar fund holds 6% Credit Suisse stake due to convertible notes -filing

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)
stake in Credit Suisse is 6%, higher than earlier
estimated, after it subscribed to two convertible notes, which
will be converted into shares later this year, according to a
regulatory filing.
The new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission shows the Qatari fund was among the investors who
subscribed to Credit Suisse's capital raising in April when the
Swiss lender issued mandatory convertible notes.
Stock exchange data still shows QIA's stake of 4.84%,
however the stake rises to 6.01% if the convertibles are taken
into account, the new filing shows.
Credit Suisse in April said the mandatory convertible notes
will be converted upon six month maturity, but they could be
subject to early conversion upon the occurrence of certain
events.
Credit Suisse has raised capital, halted share buybacks,
cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than
$5 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos and
suspending funds linked to Greensill.
