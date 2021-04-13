Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Shares gain ground as investors await U.S. inflation data

04/13/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked up on Tuesday as robust China trade data boosted confidence for a rebound in its domestic demand, with market players awaiting U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation.

China's exports in dollar terms rose by over 30% in March from a year earlier, while imports jumped 38%, their fastest pace in four years, suggesting a post-pandemic recovery in its domestic spending.

The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.3% to near record highs, with export-heavy German shares up 0.2%. Indexes in Paris and London shares fell 0.1%.

Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data for March, due at 1230 GMT. Markets expect a forecast pick-up in inflation to accelerate recent moves by equity investors to rotate towards cyclical stocks.

"The question for the next few months is not whether inflation will pick up, but how far inflation is going to pick up," said Hugh Gimber, global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"We do see scope for further increases in Treasury yields over the course of 2021. We'd expect that to drive a continuation of the rotation that we've seen over the past six months or so towards more cyclical sectors."

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries was up at 1.6908%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down.

Wall Street futures gauges were flat.

Earlier, Asian stocks had gained support on the strong China trade data, though MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up its gains - as did China's blue-chip index, CSI300.

"China is benefiting because of its surging 'first, first out' recovery but the global economy is also accelerating and picking up and that will diminish some of China's export performance in the quarters ahead," said John Woods, Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific chief investment officer.

"SIGNIFICANT REBOUND"

In currency markets, the dollar rose from near a three-week low against other major currencies on Tuesday, buoyed by a bump in Treasury yields.

The dollar has eased back along with U.S. yields this month after surging to multi-month peaks as markets expect that major fiscal stimulus, coupled with continued monetary easing, will spur faster U.S. economic growth and higher inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said Monday the U.S. economy could see a significant rebound this year due to looser money and fiscal policy but the country's job market still faced weakness.

He said with inflation still below the central bank's 2% target rate the current "highly accommodative" monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

Brent crude oil futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.63 a barrel by 0744 GMT. U.S. crude oil futures gained 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.58 a barrel.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Stephen Coates, Simon Cameron-Moore, Larry King)

By Tom Wilson and Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.67% 9.902 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.20% 436.12 Delayed Quote.9.07%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:06aCREDIT SUISSE  : to Distribute Another $1.7 Billion to Investors as Recovery Fro..
MT
06:04aCREDIT SUISSE  : Shares gain ground as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
05:51aCREDIT SUISSE  : Paying Further $1.7 Billion to Investors in Suspended Supply Ch..
MT
04:51aCredit Suisse to pay out another $1.7 billion of Greensill-linked fund assets
RE
04:11aCREDIT SUISSE  : Asset Management update on Supply Chain Finance Funds; next dis..
PU
02:51aCREDIT SUISSE  : nominates Christian Gellerstad to board of Swiss entity
RE
04/12MARKET CHATTER : Credit Suisse Trims Bonuses After Archegos Capital Collapse
MT
04/12Logan Group Sells, Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $300 Million of Bond..
MT
04/12CREDIT SUISSE  : cuts bonuses following Archegos loss - FT
RE
04/12CREDIT SUISSE  : Cuts Bonuses Following Archegos Loss - FT
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 623 M 22 304 M 22 304 M
Net income 2021 2 117 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 23 652 M 25 647 M 25 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,03 CHF
Last Close Price 9,83 CHF
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-13.77%25 647
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.73%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.17%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%286 961
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.68%210 466
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.81%194 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ