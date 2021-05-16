Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco - paper

05/16/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary committee will discuss the fallout from billions of dollars worth of losses at Credit Suisse amid risk-management failures, bringing political scrutiny to bear on the financial sector, a Sunday paper reported.

"It's the politicians' turn on the Credit Suisse issue," the SonntagsZeitung quoted Prisca Birrer-Heimo, a Social Democrat member of the lower house's economic affairs committee, as saying ahead of committee hearings set for Monday and Tuesday.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.

Political intervention in the private sector is unusual in Switzerland and the prospect for concrete action remains unclear despite the crisis at the country's second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse is raising capital and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment fund Archegos and having to suspend asset management funds linked to insolvent British supply chain finance firm Greensill.

New Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has said the scale of the bank's problems is his biggest challenge yet, and promised a thorough review of what went so badly wrong.

Birrer-Heimo said the question was "whether and how the regulation of the big banks needs to be tightened", citing risk-management shortcomings, a bonus-driven incentive system, and the size of capital buffers banks must hold to ride out crises.

Even business-friendly politicians think it might be time for the public sector to weigh in, the paper said.

"We don't have an existential crisis today," former MP and Liberals party leader Philipp Mueller was quoted as saying, "but I was still surprised that there have been no political reactions so far."

FINMA has already opened proceedings against Credit Suisse in connection with Archegos and Greensill case and imposed extra capital requirements on the bank.

Credit Suisse said this month it will keep limits on its risk-weighted assets and leverage while it remains under regulatory scrutiny. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
07:50aCREDIT SUISSE  : Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco - paper
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloo..
RE
05/14MINDBEACON  : Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on MindBeacon
MT
05/14BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Credit Suisse Keeps Underperform, $75 TP on Scotiabank on..
MT
05/14CANADA GOOSE  : Credit Suisse Keeps Outperform, $68 TP on Canada Goose
MT
05/14ASML  : Buy rating by Credit Suisse
MD
05/14Credit Suisse Says CP Rail May Look to Outside Financing to Sweeten KCS Offer..
MT
05/14SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING  : Kept at Outperform at Credit Suisse, Calls it a "Compe..
MT
05/14BT GROUP  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/14CANADA GOOSE  : Credit Suisse Raises Canada Goose Holdings' Price Target to C$68..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 851 M 26 451 M 26 451 M
Net income 2021 1 123 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 22 963 M 25 427 M 25 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,49 CHF
Last Close Price 9,31 CHF
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.35%25 427
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.07%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.76%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260