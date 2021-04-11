Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Credit Suisse : Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks -SonntagsZeitung

04/11/2021 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday.

Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained.

FINMA declined to comment. Credit Suisse also declined to comment.

Switzerland's second biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within the course of one month.

Credit Suisse's asset management unit was last month forced to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency. The bank has since suspended the funds' managers and changed the head of its asset management unit.

Huge losses at U.S. investment fund Archegos this month also prompted Credit Suisse to replace its head of investment banking and of compliance and risk after it said it would book a $4.7 billion first-quarter charge from its exposure to the stricken firm.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 011 M 22 719 M 22 719 M
Net income 2021 2 286 M 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 23 571 M 25 455 M 25 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,20 CHF
Last Close Price 9,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lara J. Warner Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-14.07%25 455
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.99%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.94%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%284 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%192 931
