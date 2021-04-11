Credit Suisse : Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks -SonntagsZeitung

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The head of Switzerland's
financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over
risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill
Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion
of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung
reported Sunday.
Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between
the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally
discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs
Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on
an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it
had obtained.
FINMA declined to comment. Credit Suisse also declined to
comment.
Switzerland's second biggest bank has been reeling from its
exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then
Archegos Capital Management within the course of one month.
Credit Suisse's asset management unit was last month forced
to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested
in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit
insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency. The
bank has since suspended the funds' managers and changed the
head of its asset management unit.
Huge losses at U.S. investment fund Archegos this month also
prompted Credit Suisse to replace its head of investment banking
and of compliance and risk after it said it would book a $4.7
billion first-quarter charge from its exposure to the stricken
firm.
SonntagsZeitung on Sunday reported that Archegos founder
Bill Hwang could have drawn up to $10 billion worth of credit
from Credit Suisse, citing information from an internal source
that the bank had assumed nine-fold leverage on the exposure.
Credit Suisse declined comment on the matter. A spokesman
for Archegos did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong, Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)