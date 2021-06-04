Log in
Credit Suisse : boosts commitment to sport in Switzerland

06/04/2021
Credit Suisse boosts commitment to sport in Switzerland
04.06.2021

Credit Suisse and the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation are launching a multi-year partnership to promote sport in Switzerland. Through this commitment, Credit Suisse will support talented young athletes in minority sports in particular as they strive to be among the best in the world, thereby underscoring its ties to the Swiss home market.

Credit Suisse not only champions today's elite but also supports the top performers of tomorrow. As a new platinum partner of the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation, the bank will therefore support athletes on their way to the top internationally, with a special focus on ten selected sponsored athletes from throughout Switzerland. These athletes are still at the start of their careers or take part in minority sports such as karate, platform diving, and para athletics. They include 24-year-old Nicole Koller, a mountain biker from St. Gallen, and the 21-year-old triathlete Sasha Caterina from the Canton of Ticino.

As part of this commitment, Credit Suisse will also be involved in various Swiss Sport Aid Foundation events, for example, the presentation of the awards for best young athletes, the most important accolade in youth sport in Switzerland, the 'Soirée Romande', at which talented young athletes from French-speaking Switzerland are honored, and the ever-popular 'Super10Kampf' fundraising event.

The focus is on long-term support
As a platinum partner, Credit Suisse wants to support talented young hopefuls from the world of sport in a systematic and above all sustainable manner. 'We are aware how much effort and perseverance it takes to achieve top results in sport', says André Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. 'That is why we are delighted to have the opportunity to join the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation in providing talented young athletes with active support on their way to the top, so that we can continue to celebrate Swiss successes in the future.'

Urs Wietlisbach, Co-President of the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation, adds: 'The Swiss Sport Aid Foundation is proud to have Credit Suisse as a strong partner that is well known for its long-term, extensive contribution to sport in Switzerland. This collaboration will help us to generate direct benefits for young athletes in over 70 sports.'

  1. About the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation
    The Swiss Sport Aid Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization and one of the most important institutions in Swiss sport. The foundation has been helping Swiss athletes to be among the best in the world for more than 50 years. It makes a vital contribution in particular at the start of their careers and in minority sports, where there is often an absence of media coverage, sponsors, and prize money. The foundation helps performance-driven athletes and their families to overcome financial challenges by means of individual subsidies, sponsorship, and awards.

Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 49,090 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Disclaimer
This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
