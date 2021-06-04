Credit Suisse boosts commitment to sport in Switzerland

Credit Suisse and the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation are launching a multi-year partnership to promote sport in Switzerland. Through this commitment, Credit Suisse will support talented young athletes in minority sports in particular as they strive to be among the best in the world, thereby underscoring its ties to the Swiss home market.

Credit Suisse not only champions today's elite but also supports the top performers of tomorrow. As a new platinum partner of the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation, the bank will therefore support athletes on their way to the top internationally, with a special focus on ten selected sponsored athletes from throughout Switzerland. These athletes are still at the start of their careers or take part in minority sports such as karate, platform diving, and para athletics. They include 24-year-old Nicole Koller, a mountain biker from St. Gallen, and the 21-year-old triathlete Sasha Caterina from the Canton of Ticino.

As part of this commitment, Credit Suisse will also be involved in various Swiss Sport Aid Foundation events, for example, the presentation of the awards for best young athletes, the most important accolade in youth sport in Switzerland, the 'Soirée Romande', at which talented young athletes from French-speaking Switzerland are honored, and the ever-popular 'Super10Kampf' fundraising event.

The focus is on long-term support

As a platinum partner, Credit Suisse wants to support talented young hopefuls from the world of sport in a systematic and above all sustainable manner. 'We are aware how much effort and perseverance it takes to achieve top results in sport', says André Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. 'That is why we are delighted to have the opportunity to join the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation in providing talented young athletes with active support on their way to the top, so that we can continue to celebrate Swiss successes in the future.'

Urs Wietlisbach, Co-President of the Swiss Sport Aid Foundation, adds: 'The Swiss Sport Aid Foundation is proud to have Credit Suisse as a strong partner that is well known for its long-term, extensive contribution to sport in Switzerland. This collaboration will help us to generate direct benefits for young athletes in over 70 sports.'