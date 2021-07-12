Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

Credit Suisse : names new asset management COO as post-crisis shakeup continues

07/12/2021 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Monday named Markus Ruetimann as new global chief operating officer of Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) as the Zurich bank turns to the ex-UBS and Schroders manager to help it recover from repeated crises.

Ruetimann will report to Ulrich Koerner, another former UBS executive named in March to lead asset management, as the Swiss bank separated the business into its own division following the implosion of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill.

"In his role as Global COO of CSAM, Markus will have global oversight over technology and digital solutions, change and project management, operations as well as data and business services," Koerner told Credit Suisse employees in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

"He will also lead the regional COO teams across EMEA/Switzerland, the Americas and APAC."

The former CSAM Chief Operating Officer Mike D'Angelo will support Ruetimann in helping develop a new operating model, said Koerner, who thanked D'Angelo for his work over the last several years.

The changes within CSAM follow a separate announcement on Monday that Credit Suisse's chief compliance officer of its domestic unit is quitting.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.83% 9.022 Delayed Quote.-19.39%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.32% 3582.53 Delayed Quote.7.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 23 824 M 26 032 M 26 032 M
Net income 2021 1 186 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 23 591 M 25 764 M 25 778 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-19.39%27 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.59%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.10%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.54%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.54%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.77%202 066