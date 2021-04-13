Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : still unloading Discovery shares after Archegos-related loss - CNBC

04/13/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG is still unloading its positions in media company Discovery Inc after losses relating to Archegos Capital Management, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing traders.

Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unraveled.

Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, have scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

Discovery shares fell nearly 4% in extended trading on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse and Discovery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.16% 9.814 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
DISCOVERY, INC. 0.00% 40.38 Delayed Quote.34.20%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:15pCREDIT SUISSE  : still unloading Discovery shares after Archegos-related loss - ..
RE
04:01pJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM  : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:29pFinancials Fall With Treasury Yields As Investors Shrug Off Inflation - Finan..
DJ
02:24pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Seen Missing Q1 Earnings Estimate, But Moment..
MT
02:03pL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Q1 Earnings to Come in Modestly Below Consensus, Sees U..
MT
01:31pWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Q1 Results Focus Will Be on Consent Order Remediation Effor..
MT
01:20pBANK OF MONTREAL  : Credit Suisse Keeps Outperform, $113 TP on BMO After EMEA As..
MT
12:53pCREDIT SUISSE  : identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked f..
RE
10:32aGlobal markets live: Gamestop, Grab Holding, Nvidia
10:06aCREDIT SUISSE  : Glass Lewis Advises Against Re-Election Of Credit Suisse's Risk..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 623 M 22 391 M 22 391 M
Net income 2021 2 117 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 23 614 M 25 594 M 25 638 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,03 CHF
Last Close Price 9,81 CHF
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-13.77%25 647
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.73%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.17%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%286 961
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%210 466
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%194 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ