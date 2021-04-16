Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse : sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

04/16/2021 | 09:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - A pension fund filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday in a U.S. court, accusing the Swiss bank of misleading investors and mismanaging risk exposure to high-risk clients, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management.

The pension fund, City of St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, filed the class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging violations of federal securities laws.

"Specifically, defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management, exposing the company to billions of dollars in losses," the lawsuit said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of British fund Greensill and then U.S. investment fund Archegos within the course of one month.

Reuters reported last month that Credit Suisse was considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of funds linked to Greensill.

Credit Suisse's asset management unit last month was forced to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the British firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

Huge losses at Archegos last month prompted Credit Suisse to replace its heads of investment banking and of compliance and risk after it said it would book a $4.7 billion first-quarter charge from exposure to the stricken firm.

Archegos, a single-family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls by its lenders, in turn causing lenders to sell big blocks of securities to recoup what they were owed.

The head of Switzerland's financial regulator, FINMA, had questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds linked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 188 M 21 929 M 21 929 M
Net income 2021 1 615 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 23 821 M 25 912 M 25 874 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-14.02%25 912
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%460 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%334 220
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%285 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 871
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.17%191 442
