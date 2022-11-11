Credit Suisse overhaul draws scrutiny from some investors, proxy adviser over governance

(Adds detail on Motive Partners, Saudi statement)
LONDON/ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's
recent decision to exit certain investment banking
activities is drawing scrutiny from at least two investors and a
proxy adviser who told Reuters they are worried about how the
Swiss bank managed potential conflicts of interest of two
directors.
The move to break up the lender and spin off the investment
banking business was seen by analysts as a way for Credit Suisse
to focus on its more profitable wealth management franchise. But
the investors are questioning how some of the decisions were
taken.
Board member Michael Klein had begun working on the
turnaround with Chairman Axel Lehmann and other Credit Suisse
officials in early February, according to a person familiar with
the situation.
In late October, Klein stepped down from the board to work
on the division that will be spun off and rebranded CS First
Boston. He is set to become CEO of the unit in 2023, pending
regulatory approvals. The company will be a preferred long-term
partner for Credit Suisse, the bank has said.
Ethos Foundation, which represents Swiss pension funds that
own more than 3% of Credit Suisse, told Reuters the bank needs
to show it conducted a thorough search when it picked board
member Klein to run the investment bank unit.
"We wonder whether the board conducted an adequate
recruiting process" for the investment bank chief, Ethos CEO
Vincent Kaufmann said by email on Monday.
In addition, Roger Said of proxy adviser Actares, which
works for individual investors including Credit Suisse
shareholders, told Reuters there is the risk that both Klein and
Blythe Masters, another bank board member who also advised on
the reorganization, "could profit at Credit Suisse's expense."
Klein recused himself from board discussions and voting
after he was informally offered the CEO job on Oct. 21, just six
days before the reorganization was announced, said the source
familiar with the situation.
Credit Suisse declined to comment beyond Lehmann's remarks
on Oct. 27 when the bank unveiled the restructuring. "It goes
without saying (we are) very, very mindful of conflict of
interest," Lehmann said then in relation to both Klein and
Masters.
Since 2021, Masters has also served as a consultant to
Apollo, the U.S. buyout fund which Credit Suisse picked as the
preferred buyer of one of the bank's trading businesses. Apollo
has invested in Motive Partners, a New-York-based investment
company co-founded by Masters to invest in firm in North America
and Europe.
Spokespeople for Klein, Masters and Apollo declined to
comment.
The bank's top two backers - shareholder Harris Associates
and Saudi National Bank, which is investing in the upcoming
capital increase - told Reuters they support Credit Suisse in
the way it handled governance in response to the investor
criticism.
At issue is whether Klein and Masters – both members of the
board's committee on the bank's strategic overhaul – may have
influenced key decisions to favour their own interests.
"In both cases, there is the possibility of conflicts of
interest," Actares managing director Said told Reuters by email.
"The bank must show how it deals with this risk and
communicate transparently," even if the two board members have
abstained from voting on the reorganization, he said.
In Lehmann's October remarks, he said the two directors
"needed to abstain from any voting and were only allowed to
potentially contribute from a more technical perspective, so
helping to create the fact base for a decision making. This is
all very well documented."
Harris Associates, which has said it has a stake of around
10%, backed the bank's handling of any potential conflicts of
interest.
"We believe they have properly dealt with situations where
there have been conflicts," Deputy Chairman David Herro said in
an emailed comment.
Credit Suisse shares closed up 4.35% on Friday at their
highest level since Nov.1.
Tapping the expertise of internal talent is not unusual
among companies in Europe, according to Luca Enriques, a
professor of corporate law at the University of Oxford.
Companies in Europe tend to accept that the board may benefit
from having a conflicted director participate in the discussion,
Enriques said.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
Battered by a series of scandals and mounting losses, Credit
Suisse last month embarked on a turnaround plan that will see
the bank raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.16 billion) of capital
from investors and cut thousands of jobs.
The investment bank spin-off and the sale of the securitized
products unit to Apollo are key planks of the reorganization.
During the annual board offsite at Bad Ragaz, Switzerland in
June the plan was discussed and gained the backing of the board
and management, the source said.
Klein, a 59-year-old former Citigroup rainmaker who runs
advisory boutique M. Klein & Co, has been a Credit Suisse board
member since 2018. Over the years he became the go-to adviser to
Saudi Arabia using his own boutique to help the country's
sovereign wealth fund craft deals to diversify the kingdom's
economy away from oil and gas.
To help finance its turnaround, Credit Suisse will raise
money from Saudi National Bank (SNB), part owned by the kingdom,
which is investing 1.5 billion Swiss francs in exchange for a
stake of up to 9.9%. SNB may also invest directly in CS First
Boston, the Saudi bank had said.
SNB told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday that over
the course of its recent decision to invest in the equity of
Credit Suisse, it had not come across any information that might
raise concerns over the governance of the bank and was
supportive of the transformation plan announced by Credit Suisse
on Oct. 27.
SNB also said it could not comment on future plans for CS
First Boston "at this early stage."
Klein and Credit Suisse also have discussed combining M.
Klein & Co into CS First Boston, according to one source
familiar with the discussions.
Andreas Thomae, corporate governance specialist at Germany's
Deka Investment, which manages around 360 billion euros ($369.5
billion) in assets and owns a small stake in Credit Suisse, said
Klein running CS First Boston and the prospect of Klein bringing
his own boutique into CS First Boston "rings alarm bells."
"There is a massive conflict of interest. In our view, this
is a violation of corporate governance principles," Thomae said.
A senior official familiar with the matter said any
transaction for CS First Boston to absorb Klein's boutique would
be carried out at arm's length and would be subject to strict
regulatory scrutiny.
Deutsche Bank is providing an independent
assessment of a potential combination, according to one person
with knowledge of the discussions. Separately, the German lender
is working as an underwriter of Credit Suisse's capital
increase.
In his email, Ethos's Kaufmann said the governance around
the restructuring "should be very clean and raise no concerns of
potential conflict of interest even if only 'in appearance'. CS
needs to restore trust and such doubts won't help to address
this."
Klein's rise to CEO of CS First Boston – a business that
could have annual sales of $2.5 billion – took some bank
insiders by surprise, two sources familiar with the bank's
restructuring told Reuters.
Until early October, as discussions on the reorganization
became more advanced, David Miller, Credit Suisse's investment
banking and capital markets boss, was still in the running for
the top job at CS First Boston, these sources said.
Miller, contacted through a spokesperson, declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.9606 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9744 euros)
