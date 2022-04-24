Credit Suisse poised to revamp senior management - paper

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Loss-making Credit Suisse
could shake up senior management as new Chairman Axel
Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable
ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.
Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Chief Legal Officer
Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David Mathers, and Asia-Pacific
regional boss Helman Sitohang were set to step down.
These three were the longest-serving members of the bank's
12-member executive board.
Asked about the report, a spokesperson said the bank had
been implementing a new strategy and organisational structure
announced last November that sharpened its focus on wealth
management and scaled back investment banking.
"As part of this work, senior management under the
leadership of the group CEO together with the board of directors
is regularly discussing succession plans and is reviewing senior
appointments for certain positions, including for certain legal
entities, regions and the executive board," she added.
"However, no board decisions have been taken and we will
communicate at the appropriate time."
Credit Suisse said last week it expected to report a
first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, seeing
business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
That stepped up pressure on Chief Executive Thomas
Gottstein, who had told a financial conference in March that
business had been relatively solid in the first two months of
the year.
The bank is still reeling from losses in 2021, which
prompted a top management shake-up, and as it faces further
probes over compliance and risk failings such as a $5.5 billion
hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos and the
collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to
insolvent British financier Greensill.
It reports quarterly results on Wednesday and holds its
annual meeting on Friday.
Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended
shareholders vote against discharging the bank's board and
management from liability for the 2020 financial year.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)