Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse posts $2.2 billion fourth-quarter loss

02/10/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion), hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank's legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions.

The scandal-ridden lender had flagged a loss in January.

For the full year, net income attributable to shareholders tumbled to a 1.572 billion franc loss. That compared to a 2.7 billion franc profit for 2020.

It was a horrendous 2021 for Switzerland's second-biggest bank, marked by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British finance firm Greensill and a $5.5 billion trading loss from the implosion of investment fund Archegos.

"2021 was a very challenging year for Credit Suisse. Our reported financial results were negatively impacted by the Archegos matter, the impairment of goodwill relating to the Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) acquisition in 2000 and litigation provisions, as we look to proactively resolve legacy issues," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein said in a statement.

"During the last three quarters of the year, we ran the bank with a constrained risk appetite across all divisions as we took decisive actions to strengthen our overall risk and controls foundation and continued our remediation efforts, including on the Supply Chain Finance Funds matter, where our priority is to return cash to investors," he added.

Last year's scandals, preceded by an executive spying scandal in 2019, have only been followed by more. It began 2022 with the abrupt departure https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-faces-money-laundering-charges-trial-bulgarian-cocaine-traffickers-2022-02-07 last month of its chairman brought in just nine months earlier and has become the first major Swiss bank to face a criminal trial https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-faces-money-laundering-charges-trial-bulgarian-cocaine-traffickers-2022-02-07, charged with allowing an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros.

Shares in the bank have lost nearly a third of their value since the start of 2020.

Tasked with reforming the bank's freewheeling corporate culture, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann has said he wants to stick with his predecessor's strategy of focusing on wealth management, noting customer business remained excellent at the time of his appointment in January.

($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:14aAsian equities see biggest earnings upgrade in five months
RE
01:00aCredit Suisse Slips To FY21 Loss After Archegos Collapse, Legal Issues Impact Business
MT
12:59aCREDIT SUISSE : 2022 | Ergebnis 4. Quartal Folienpräsentation für Investoren und Analysten..
PU
12:49aCREDIT SUISSE : announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results
PU
12:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Media Release 4Q21 (PDF | English | German | French)
PU
12:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Earnings Release (PDF | English)
PU
12:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Presentation for media (PDF | English)
PU
12:47aCredit suisse ceo says nna of chf 1.6 bn compared to chf 8.4 bn…
RE
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Stall, US Inflation Data Eyed
DJ
12:46aCredit suisse ceo says our clear focus remains on the discipline…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 842 M 24 746 M 24 746 M
Net income 2021 -122 M -133 M -133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -65,2x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 22 122 M 23 966 M 23 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,25 CHF
Average target price 10,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG2.48%23 966
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.33%459 132
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.99%398 883
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%259 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY19.49%228 291
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.97%207 484